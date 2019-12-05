Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal

Player ratings from Peterborough United's Leasing.com Trophy clash with Ipswich Town

Peterborough United bowed out of the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday night, losing a penalty shootout to Ipswich Town.

Posh lost 6-5 on spot-kicks after the two sides had draw 1-1 after 90 minutes.
It was a good display from Darren Ferguson's men, and here is how the players rated...

Made a couple of good stops late on, and one very good penalty save. May feel he could have done better on Ipswich goal

1. Aaron Chapman - 7

Sloppy square pass led to Ipswich taking the lead, but otherwise enjoyed a strong game on the right of the back three

2. Niall Mason - 7

Rock solid as the central defender. Won everything that came his way in the air, and was no sloych on the deck either

3. Rhys Bennett - 7

Looked right at home as the left-sided central defender, and then later on as a wing-back. His mobility was a real plus, joining in with attacks whenever possible

4. Dan Butler - 8

