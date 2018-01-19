PLAYER INTERVIEW: Cooper wants goals as well as assists

New Posh signing George Cooper is hungry for goals.

The 21 year-old winger, who put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Abax Stadium yesterday (January 18), has no problem creating goals and has 15 assists to his name this season with Crewe in League Two. Only Posh star Marcus Maddison has more in the EFL.

But he’s found the back of the net just once this season and says boosting his goals tally is a top priority.

“I can play on either wing and I’ve done well with assists this season but I need to add more goals, That’s what I’ll be working on here,” he said.

“I have heard a lot about Marcus Maddison and I’m looking forward to playing with him. He’s a very good player.

“Why did I choose Peterborough United? I like their ambition. As soon as I found out they were interested I wanted to join. They have an ambition to win promotion and so do I.”

Cooper is expected to go straight into the Posh squad for Saturday’s home game with Oldham but will miss the FA Cup match against Leciester City the following weekend.

“I’m cup-tied and I’m gutted about that,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started on Saturday then I’ll be watching the lads against Leicester. After that I hope to kick on.”

Cooper has made over 100 league appearances with the Railwaymen and came through the famed Crewe Academy.

He added: “There have been a lot of good players to come out of the Crewe Academy. They get good coaching at a younger age. I got the chance very early. I was playing in the Football League at 17 so I can’t thank everybody enough for that.

“I’d also like to thank everybody for getting the deal done in the last few days. It had been going on for a while.”