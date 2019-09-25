Plans for new stands at Peterborough United training ground submitted

Plans have been submitted for new ‘grandstands’ at Peterborough United’s training ground.

The 100 seat sheltered stands would be adjacent to two of the existing training pitches - one grass and one all-weather.

The Mick George Training Academy is located at Nene Park Academy in Oundle Road, Orton Longueville.

It is used by the club’s under 9s through to the first team and is the venue for all development fixtures.

Peterborough City Council will make a decision on whether the approve the application.

A Peterborough United spokesman said: ““At the football club we want to continue to progress on and off the pitch and there have been a lot of developments made at the Mick George Training Academy, our base for the first team, academy, women and girls and scholarship players.

“We hold a lot of fixtures across the weekend and during the week at various age groups and the submission for these ‘grandstands’ is to provide a seating area so they can watch those fixtures.

“The application has been made and we await developments with regards to the construction.”