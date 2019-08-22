Mo Eisa celebrates his goal

PICTURE GALLERY: Southend United 0 Peterborough United 2

Peterborough United secured their first win of the Sky Bet League One season with a 2-0 victory over Southend United on Tuesday night.

Second-half goals from Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney were enough to secure the three points for Darren Ferguson's men.
It was a dominant performance from Posh, who will now look to follow it up with a win over Milton Keynes Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday.
Photographer Joe Dent was in Essex on Tuesday, and here is a selection of his pictures from the game.

