PICTURE GALLERY: Peterborough United 2 Ipswich Town 2

Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa looked to have secured all three points for Posh, who had cancelled out James Norwood's early goal to lead 2-1 going into stoppage time.

But Ipswich salvaged a late, late point through Luke Chamber's last-gasp equaliser to frustrate Darren Ferguson's men, who are still striving for that first win of the campaign.

Photographer Joe Dent was at the game to capture all of the action, and here is a selection of some of his images.

Posh are back in league one action on Tuesday night when they travel to Southend United.

