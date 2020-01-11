Petreborough United midfielder admits Posh must improve quickly to keep up with the promotion-chasing pack

Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed insists the players are working hard to rediscover their attacking mojo.

Posh drew a blank in front of goal for the fourth time in five League One matches as they drew 0-0 with Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 11).

Posh debutant Jack Taylor in action against Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are still the second highest scorers in the division after new leaders Rotherham United, but Mo Eisa hasn’t scored for seven matches and Marcus Maddison is without a goal since early November.

“To be fair to the lads up front the service to them has dried up in recent weeks and we need to improve on that,” Reed admitted. “Creating chances is something we work hard on in training every day. but we need to be better.

“The new lads Jack Taylor and Reece Brown have added quality to the squad and we will get back to our best soon. What’s important is sticking together as a team and we have done that all season.

“There wasn’t much quality in this game. The conditions were tough and we played a team who used them well by turning us round at every opportunity. We expected that, but not to that extent.

“We were probably lucky to be level at half-time, but we did better in the second-half and we actually created the better chances. One goal was always likely to be good enough in a game like this and we just couldn’t get it. That’s the way things have been going for us lately.

“We defended okay, especially from set-pieces, but overall we weren’t at our best.”

Reed felt Posh might have been awarded a penalty in the last minute when Ivan Toney scuffed a shot wide when appearing to be clean through.

“Ivan normally sticks those chances away so myabe it was a penalty,” Reed added.

“But one win will get us going and we’ll try and get it next weekend. No-one can dispute our workrate, but we need to get back to being really creative in the final third.

“We’re only a point off the play-off places still. This league is very tight this season.”

Posh are down to ninth with many of the teams around them having games in hand. Posh travel to lowly AFC Wimbledon next Saturday (January 18).