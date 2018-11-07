Peterborough United youths deliver a ‘brilliant night’s work’

Manager Matthew Etherington hailed a ‘brilliant night’s work’ as Peterborough United eased into the third round of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-0 win over Luton at the ABAX Stadium (November 6).

Goals from Oli Shackleton, Mikkel Fosu and a Luton defender enabled Posh to beat a team the’d lost 5-1 to at the weekend.

Mikkel Fosu celebrates his goal for Posh Youths against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“That was more like what we are acapable of,” Etherington enthused. “We changed shape from the weekend and neutralised their strong attacking threats.

“But we also got on the ball and expressed ourselves. The tempo was good and we played out well from the back.

“It was just a brilliant night’s work and we are not done yet. It’s great to reach the third round, but we aim to go even further.”

Posh first-team boss Steve Evans was in the 400-strong crowd and he liked what he saw.

“It was a very comfortable win,” Evans said. “And a good performance considering what happened against the same opposition at the weekend.”