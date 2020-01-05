Peterborough United youngster achieves a childhood dream

Peterborough United youngster Kyle Barker achieved a childhood dream by playing in an FA Cup tie at a Premier League ground.

The 19 year-old was a second-half substitute for Louis Reed as Posh went down 4-2 to Burnley at Turf Moor. It was his fourth appearance for the first-team, but easily his most significant as the other three appearances were in the EFL Trophy.

Posh were 3-0 down after 24 minutes, but showed some spirit to close the winning margin to two goals by the end of the match.

“It was an amazing experience,” Barker said. “It was a childhood dream of mine to play in the FA Cup and for it to happen at a Premier League ground against players I’ve been watching on the television for years was incredible. It was exciting just to get on.

“I was surprised to get on as I’ve sat on the bench without being used a few times, but once I got the call from the gaffer I just focused on taking my chance.

“The gaffer said there was no pressure on me and that’s what it felt like. I just got in the zone and tried to get on the ball as much as I can. I put everything else to the back of my mind.

“It was a tough game for us after falling behind so early, but the lads showed great character to get it back to 4-2 by the end and we nearly scored a couple of other goals.

“That character will come in handy as we go back to league games and try and win promotion.”