Peterborough United yet to explain why Steve Evans was sacked

Peterborough United remain tight-lipped over the decision to sack manager Steve Evans and replace him with Darren Ferguson over the weekend.

Evans left Posh sixth in League One after a battling 0-0 home draw with Charlton on Saturday.

But a club statement issued within an hour of the final whistle gave no reason for the switch. Three wins in the last 13 League One games appears to have made the club hierarchy twitchy so they’ve put their faith in a manager who has won three Posh promotions in his career, most recently eight years ago.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted chairman Darragh MacAnthony with a list of questions last night. He declined to reply ‘at the moment.’ MacAnthony returned to the United States yesterday less than 24 hours after delivering the news to Evans. It was a short, calm conversation between the pair which finished with a handshake.

Evans is not expected to speak publicly until his pay-off is settled. The League Managers Association (LMA) will negotiate with Posh on behalf of Evans who signed a four-year contract when appointed manager 11 months ago. It’s understood there is a release clause in Evans’ contract which will limit the amount of compensation.

The club statement merely thanked Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor, who was also sacked, for their efforts. A follow-up statement confirming a PT exclusive about the return of Ferguson for a third spell in charge then urged fans to ‘get behind the club’.

Posh have called a press conference for today (January 28), but only Ferguson and his assistant Gavin Strachan are expected to attend. The pair took a training session with the first-team squad yesterday morning.

The PT tried unsuccessfully to contact Posh director of football Barry Fry for a comment this morning.

Ferguson will lead Posh into League One action at Bristol Rovers tomorrow (January 29).