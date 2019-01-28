‘Peterborough United would have won promotion under Steve Evans’

Peterborough United would have won promotion under the management of Steve Evans, according to the manager of tomorrow’s Posh opponents.

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan, whose team host Posh in a League One fixture tomorrow (January 29), was stunned by the removal of Evans with Posh sitting sixth in League One and following a 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Charlton at the ABAX Stadium.

Coughlan told the Bristol Post: “It was a real surprise to be honest. Let’s be honest, he more or less guarantees you promotion doesn’t he, Stevie Evans?

“I think he’s got eight or nine of them on his CV now, so it was a surprise for the club to lose their manager.

“It wasn’t as if it was a bad result. Their position in the league is very positive for them, so for me they probably would have been a team that would get promoted this season.

“So yes, it was a surprise, but Peterborough’s business not mine.”

Darren Ferguson will take charge of Posh at the Memorial Stadium tomorrow.