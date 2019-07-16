Peterborough United won’t rush Boyd or Maddison back into action, youngsters impress again in friendly draw at Stevenage

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson won’t be rushing George Boyd or Marcus Maddison into action.

Both players only started pre-season training yesterday (July 15) so missed tonight’s 1-1 friendly draw at Stevenage.

Mo Eisa scoring a penalty. Photo: Joe Dent

Ferguson says the pair only have a 10% chance of playing in Saturday’s (July 20) friendly at Barnet. They could make their first appearances of the summer at Reading on Wednesday, July 24. Posh are also at Bedford Town on July 23.

“Neither of them are ready to play,” Ferguson admitted. “I knew our fans want to see George and Marcus in action as soon as possible, but I’m also sure they’d want both of them to be fit for when the serious stuff starts.

“They both did a tough three-hour session this morning and they needed that, but they are 90% certain not to play at Barnet. The Reading game is their best chance and then we will have to see how they are for the first game of the League One season.”

Posh lost their 100% winning pre-season record at Stevenage, but remain unbeaten after Mo Eisa’s 71st-minute penalty secured a 1-1 draw.

Ferguson felt his side started slowly, but were outstanding in the final 30 minutes after he’d changes his entire starting line-up.

“It was a competitive game,” Ferguson said. “It always is at Stevenage. They are a physical side.

“We were a little bit sloppy early on and we couldn’t beat their press. We gave away a very poor goal, but we became outstanding as we grew into the game. We were excellent in the second-half,but we just couldn’t score.

“In the main I was very pleased though. We looked very fit. They were blowing hard at the end, but we were still running.

“The wide players did well once we started isolating them against defenders, but the final ball needs some work. Our finishing was also rusty.

“We did well though in terms of concentration and on the shape we’d been working on.

“Teams will press us and we will have to work hard to beat it, but once we get control of a game we will be hard to stop. I have brought George here to give some gifted attacking players some good service.

“I was delighted again with the form of youngsters Kyle Barker and Harrison Burrows. On what they have shown so far I would have no issues putting them in a matchday 18.

“Kyle looks strong and aggressive, while Harrison is just so cool and composed on the ball. Those two have really stepped up so far this summer.”