Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison now fuels Sheffield United transfer speculation following Leeds United and Sunderland rumours

Could Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison be joining Sheffield United?

It certainly looks like the League One winger would be open to the move after dropping a big hint on his Instagram story on Monday night, January 21.

Marcus Maddison's Instagram post

The 25-year-old has fuelled speculation that he wants to join the Blades after taking part in a q and a session with fans on social media, where he was asked the question: "If the offer from Sheffield United came along would you consider it?".

Maddison replied: "I've always liked Sheffield United as a club since playing against them in League 1. I sing the greasy chip butty song in my house all the time."

It's not the first time this season that the former Newcastle United man has caused a stir with his social media posts, after a tweet from earlier this month captioned: "Some big news pending, watch this space" got Leeds United and Sunderland fans interested after both clubs were linked with a potential move for the assist specialist.

The arrival of rival attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin on loan from Cardiff City seems to have sparked the rumours that Maddison could be set for a January move, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly monitoring his performances.

So far this season, Maddison has racked up one goal and nine assists in 23 League One appearances, as well as an additional two goals and seven assists in the Checkatrade Trophy and the FA Cup.

Maddison still has 18 months left on his Peterborough contract, which will expire in June 2020.