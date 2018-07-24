Peterborough United win, but star striker left out amid rumours of a big transfer bid

Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott was withdrawn at the eleventh hour ahead of tonight’s (July 24) 1-0 friendly win at Gainsbrough Trinity amid rumours a fee has been agreed with a Championship club.

Derby have been persistent pursuers of last season’s League One Golden Boot winner and one football website was claiming tonight that Posh had accepted a £4.75 million bid from the Rams.

That rumour went unconfirmed by the Posh management team this evening. Assistant manager Paul Raynor, standing in for first-team boss Steve Evans, wasn’t asked about Marriott’s absence from a game Posh won with a deflected strike from George Cooper three minutes from time.

Raynor did say: “We were fantastic in possession, but let down a bit by our finishing. We weren’t clinical enough, but I don’t remember Aaron Chapman make a save all night. It was a good workout though and things are starting to come together. Peterborough United is a good place to be right now.”

Ambitious forward Marriott might disagree. He is known to want to move to Derby who are now managed by former England and Chelsea star Frank Lampard.

Youngster Morgan Penfold replaced Marriott in tonight’s starting line-up. All the players involved played for 90 minutes. A completely different XI will also have a 90-minute run out at United Counties League sie Potton tomorrow (July 25, 7.30pm).

Posh midfielder, and captaincy contender, Alex Woodyard was in the wars picking up a couple of knocks to the head, but is expected to be fit for Saturday’s home friendly with Championship side Bolton,

Meanwhile the other Posh star available for a big money transfer Marcus Maddison made for Posh under 18s in a 2-2 draw at home to Boreham Wood. He scored and contributed an assist in a 45-minute appearance - one described as ‘oustanding’ by Evans - as he works his way back to fitness.

Maddison will play at Potton tomorrow.

Posh (at Gainsborough): Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, George Cooper, Louis Reed, Jason Cummings, Morgan Penfold, Siriki Dembele. Subs: Mark Tyler, Sam Cartwright.