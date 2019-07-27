Peterborough United win as million-pound man scores another great goal and new goalkeeper makes some fine saves

Have your say

Peterborough United’s million-pound man Mo Eisa scored another brilliant goal in a 2-0 friendly win at Grimsby Town today (July 27).

Siriki Dembele also scored a high quality goal against the club who sold him to Posh, but it was far from plain sailing for Darren Ferguson’s men against tenacious opposition.

Mo Eisa scores for Posh at Grimsby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Indeed Posh ‘keeper Christy Pym was a serious candidate for man-of-the-match after making a series of fine saves in the second-half.

But Eisa’s 30-yard strike into the top corner midway through the first-half will steal the headlines. He unleashed an unstoppable shot with fercious power to claim his fifth goal of the summer.

Eisa was soon scooping a much simpler chance over the crossbar before Pym was called into action to keep out a Harry Davis header.

Davis hit the bar from a corner early in the second half as Posh laboured, but a typically inventive individual run and shot from Dembele made it 2-0 midway through the second-half.

George Boyd in action for Posh at Grimsby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That was the signal for the home side to assume control and Pym saved well from Davis. Max Wright and big James Hanson.

But it’s now six wins out of eight friendlies for Posh and this one achieved without star man Marcus Maddison who was protecting a slight niggle.

Posh finish their summer programme with a trip to local United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers on Monday (July 29).

Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Mason, Woodyard, Boyd, Ward, Dembele, Eisa, Toney. Subs: O’Malley, Barker, Fosu, Jones.

Grimsby: McKeown, Ring, Davis, Pollock, Hendrie, Hewitt, Hessenthaler, Whitehouse, Rose, Hanson, Green.