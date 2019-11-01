Peterborough United win an FA Youth Cup battle after a Halloween night scare

Peterborough United battled through their first round FA Youth Cup tie at Dereham last night (October 31) thanks to a Bobby Copping volley in extra time.

Copping, who was born in Dereham and had plenty of family members watching on from the sidelines, fired home an after the hosts had struggled to clear a set-piece on a night where the home side delivered a couple of scares on Halloween night, most notably a penalty which was well saved by Posh ‘keeper Josh Allen when the match was still goalless.

Harrison Burrows had the chance to put Posh two goals clear, but his penalty was well saved by an excellent home goalkeeper.

Posh under 18s manager Matthew Etherington admitted afterwards that the performance wasn’t the best. “I am not going to be dishonest, our performance wasn’t very good at all,” Etherington said. “But we battled and got the job done. Josh Allen and Bobby Copping were excellent but the lads know in that dressing room that some of them were below their standards. We have plenty to work on but we are into the next round of the competition and that is the main thing.”

Posh: Allen, Keane (sub Horne), Mensah, O’Connell, Roudette-Gregory, Copping, Harris (sub Ruzvidzo), A. Jones (sub Peters), Rolt, Burrows, R. Jones (sub Gyimah). Unused subs: Rudman, Salmon, Lakin.