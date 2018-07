Have your say

Posh will play League One rivals Luton Town, League Two outfit MK Dons and Brighton under 21s in the group stages of the 2018-19 Checkatrade Trophy.

Posh knocked Luton out of the competition after a penalty shootout last season before losing to Lincoln in an area semi-final.

Lincoln went on to win the competition.

Posh are guaranteed to play Brighton at home.

Kick-off times, dates and ticket information on each fixture will be released in due course.