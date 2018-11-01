Peterborough United will not wilt under Wycombe’s physical approach

Wycombe’s aggressive, physical approach will hold no terors for Peterborough United when the teams clash at Adams Park on Saturday (November 3) according to first-team boss Steve Evans.

The Chairboys are renowned for a long-ball, high-pressing style of play centred around the formidable strength of powerful centre-forward Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (whire shirt, right) is Wycombe's dangerman.

But Evans insists his side will not be cowed by whatever Wycombe throw at them.

“Wycombe have one way of playing, but you won’t find me complaining about it,” Evans said. “They are physical, they are direct, they get the ball up to ‘Bayo,’ who is a tremendous footballer in my opinion, and they get runners around him.

“I’m a great believer in finding a style of play that suits your squad, and if it works then why not stick with it? That’s what Wycombe have done.

“Wycombe play very much in the mould of their manager Gareth Ainsworth. He was an excellent, competitive player and he’s worked wonders at his club.

“But we will just treat the game as another difficult League One challenge. It’s a different challenge from some we have faced, but we will go there and try and impose our game on them.

“Teams have become very wary of how well we are playing away from home. They are wary of the threats we pose.

“We’ve rarely fallen behind away from home in League One this season and when we have hit the front we have tended to stay there.

“The first goal will be very important on Saturday. When are very dangerous.

“We will expect to come under pressure at times on Saturday, but I have two excellent centre-backs who have been outstanding for most of the season.

“Rhys Bennett and Ryan Tafazolli have of course made the odd slip, but they were outstanding at Burton last weekend.

“They are big lads so they are well equipped to cope with ‘Bayo’ and with the high number of crosses that will come into our penalty area.”

Recent signing Sebastien Bassong is expected to travel with the first-team squad to Adams Park and could win a place on the substitutes’ bench. Fellow centre-back Josh Yorwerth remains absent because of personal issues.

Left-back Colin Daniel is available after serving a one-match ban, but is not expected to displace on-loan Leeds defender Tyler Denton who was impressive at Burton.