Peterborough United will make multiple changes for EFL Trophy derby game at Northampton Town, but they are in it to win it

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will make multiple changes for tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy game at local rivals Northampton Town (September 3, 7.30pm), but he’s still confident they can enjoy another long run in the English Football League competition.

Ferguson has won the competition as a player with Wrexham and as a manager with Posh. He has told those players likely to be involved at Sixfields that tonight’s game is as important as last Saturday’s League One game against Sunderland.

Serhat Tasdemir.

Sirki Dembele, Serhat Tasdemir, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Rhys Bennett and Idris Kanu can all expect to play against the Cobblers, while youth team stars Ricky Jade-Jones and Flynn Clarke have also been included in the matchday squad. Nathan Thompson is et to make his full Posh debut at right-back. Ivan Toney is not expected to play against his boyhood club.

Dan Butler and Frankie Kent, and possibly goalkeeper Christy Pym could start tonight after starting against Sunderland.

“It’s important I give some minutes to players who have not played that much so far this season,” Ferguson stated. “But that doesn’t mean I am not taking this competition seriously.

“I have been fortunate to win the Trophy as a player and as a manager and a final at Wembley is always worth pursuing.

Harrison Burrows.

“I told the players yesterday this game is as important as any other game, I want all the players in my squad to be pushing for a start in a League One match and this game is an ideal opportunity to show me they are ready.

“We will make many changes, but we will still be fielding a strong side full of good players so I’m expecting a good performance. It’s a game we want to win. We will be taking it very seriously.”

Transfer deadline day passed without any significant business at London Road. The failure to land a long-term midfield target has persuaded Ferguson to keep young midfielder Kyle Barker at the club rather than let him leave on loan as had been planned.

Posh are without a League One game this Saturday (September 7) so they are trying to arrange a friendly for Friday. There is a scheduled under 23 game against Bristol Rovers next Tuesday (September 10).

Northampton have already played one Leasing.com Trophy game. They beat Arsenal Under 23s on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Sixfields. Cambridge United are the fourth team in the group.