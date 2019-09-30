Peterborough United will make multiple changed for Arsenal visit, but they want another strong run in the EFL Trophy

Peterborough United could make up to 10 changes to their starting line-up for the Leasing.com Trophy game with Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 1), but they are still keen to have another great run in the competition.

Posh have already beaten Northampton 2-0 in the competition so another win would put them through into the knockout stages for the third season in a row. Posh have lost in the quarter-finals in each of the last two seasons to eventual winners Lincoln and Portsmouth.

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy might be the only survivor from the team that beat AFC Wimbledon in a League One match on Saturday.

“We want to go as far as we can in the competition,” Posh centre-back Frankie Kent stated. “The final is a big game at Wembley. Just look at last season when two clubs fought it out (Sunderland and Portsmouth). You’d want to be part of that.

“There might well be a lot of changes, but we have a good squad and we will be competitive for sure. We want to keep the good run of results going.

“It was a weird old game against Wimbledon. We did well first-half, dominating the game and giving them no chances, but we didn’t start the second-half right and that almost cost us.

“We still created lots of chances, but we didn’t take them for a change. We did feel a bit under pressure at the back, and fair play to Wimbledon as they kept coming at us, but when you look back they still didn’t have many chances to score.

“We should have killed the game off, but as always we will take the positives and look back at what we can improve on.”

Season ticket holders will be admitted free to the Arsenal game tomorrow. It’s heavily discounted admission for everyone else.

Posh host Cambridge United in their final EFL group game on November 12.