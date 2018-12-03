Peterborough United will ignore ‘people with an agenda’ and concentrate on bringing success to the club

Peterborough United will adopt a siege mentality to ride out the latest wave of negativity to hit the club.

Posh boss Steve Evans insists constant criticism from people with an ‘agenda’ will not knock him or his team off course.

Siriki Dembele scores for Posh against Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh conceded twice in the final six minutes of Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie against Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium to throw away a 2-0 lead. They now face a replay in Bradford on Tuesday, December 11. The third round draw is scheduled for tonight (December 3).

Evans delivered a brief and prickly press conference after Saturday’s game. He will make changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Exeter City, but the entire first-team squad have travelled to Devon today.

“One of the worst things about Saturday was the fact that a bad six minutes ended up overshadowing what was one of our best performances of the season, certainly for the first hour,” Evans stated.

“We played some great football and scored two excellent goals. We didn’t keep the intensity up for 90 minutes, but we were still very comfortable until Kelvin Mellor scored the best goal of his life.

“Obviously the result and how it came about prompted the critics with an agenda to surface. I expected it as people were criticising us when we were on good winning runs.

“It’s a strange thing to read and hear so much negativity as we are goal difference away from being third in the league and we haven’t lost for six matches and we are still in two cup competitions.

“But it’s recognised in the organisations that I belong to that social media is a dangerous thing. It’s far from representative of what the majority of fans are thinking, but it’s handy for those with an agenda to try and stir up problems.

“We will ignore it. I have a terrific bunch of players who are determined to bring success to this football club as I am and we are well placed to achieve that.

“I ended the press conference early on Saturday as I didn’t like the second question I was asked. Of course I was disappointed not to beat Bradford and I guess Oxford manager Karl Robinson was disappointed when his in-form side lost to them the other week. There were very postive things I could have been asked about, but I wasn’t.

“We’ve moved onto the next game now and the entire squad is travelling to Exeter this morning. We will train down there and then relax overnight ahead of a game we want to win. I don’t fancy six hours on a coach and getting back at 4am having been beaten.

“There will be changes to the side, but we will still be strong. I was going to take some Academy lads down there, but they have an important FA Youth Cup match at Huddersfield on Wednesday and they want their best players for that game which I will respect.”