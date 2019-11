Have your say

Peterborough United have been drawn at home to League One title favourites Ipswich Town in the first knockout round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

The tie is likely to take place on Tuesday, December 3.

Posh dropped down a place to fourth in League One after Coventry came from behind to beat Rochdale 2-1 today (November 16).

Blackpool joined Posh on 28 points following a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham are a point further back after a 1-0 home success over Accrington Stanley.