Peterborough United will have to raise their game again to get a positive result from Blackpool

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson accepts his side will have to raise their game again when travelling to League One play-off rivals Blackpool on Saturday (April 13).

Ferguson has been no more than satisfied with the performance levels in successive 2-0 wins over Southend and Gillingham.

Key Blackpool man Jay Spearing (right).

Blackpool were within minutes of ending leaders Luton Town’s 28-game unbeaten League One run last weekend.

They also recently rid themselves of an unpopular owner and crowds have shot up as a result.

“It’s a big game for us obviously, but it’s also a very tough one,” Ferguson added. “ A draw is unlikely to be good enough, but we will be playing against a club who are in a much happier place than the last time we played them.

“I have a lot of admiration for what the manager has done up there. It can’t have been easy to operate in those circumstances.

“They can still make the play-offs, but they will need to beat us so it should be a decent game.

“The pitch is still not the best there. It’s better than it was and we have played on similar surfaces many times so we won’t be using that as an excuse. I’m more concerned about their players. Striker Armand Gnanduillet is 6ft 6ins and a real handful and Jay Spearing makes them tick in midfield. We will have to deal with them.”

Winger Joe Ward and on-loan centre-back Ben White should return to the Posh squad after missing the Gillingham game.