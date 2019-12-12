Peterborough United will be the team under pressure when Bolton Wanderers visit the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson insists rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers will be dangerous opponents for his high-flying side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Ferguson believes Bolton are free of pressure following their pre-season points deduction so will relish the chance to cause an upset by toppling third-placed Posh.

Posh are again likely to be missing several key players with Ferguson expected to keep faith with the players who performed above expectations in drawing 2-2 at Portsmouth last weekend.

“Bolton would normally be one of the favourites for promotion from League One,” Ferguson stated.

“But the points deduction and the fact they had to field very young sides in the opening few matches means they have a hell of a lot to do just to stay up.

“But that makes them very dangerous in my eyes. They will be free of pressure, they will be very relaxed and they will play with freedom as a result.

“They also have some very good, experienced players like Luke and Daryl Murphy, while the appointment of Keith Hill and David Flitcroft as the management team was very shrewd.

“We will be missing a few players, but the form of those who stepped up at Portsmouth means we can’t use that as an excuse.

“Anyway we’ve been very good at home this season so we can be confident of getting the result we need.”

Siriki Dembele, Josh Knight and Frazer Blake-Tracy are definite Posh absentees this weekend, while Marcus Maddison and George Boyd remain doubtful. Maddison has been ill for almost a fortnight.