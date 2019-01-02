Peterborough United will ban the bottle-throwing ‘fan’

Peterborough United will ban the ‘fan’ who threw a plastic bottle in the direction of Scunthorpe goalkeeper Jak Alnwick during yesterday’s League One defeat at the ABAX Stadium.

Alnwick caught the bottle and appeared to feign throwing it back into the London Road End before depositing it behind his goal. The goalkeeper was cautioned by the referee on the advice of his assistant.

Scunthorpe goalkeeper Jak Alnwick drops a plastic bottle behind his goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

A few minutes earlier Alnwick had been involved in a minor confrontation with Posh striker Ivan Toney.

Posh Chief Executive Officer Bob Symns said today (January 2); “We are working with the authorities and our safety team to identify the individuals concerned through CCTV.

“Anyone who is found to have thrown a bottle will be banned from attending the stadium and will be liable to potential prosecution.”

Posh could be in trouble with the football authorities if the incident is mentioned in the referee’s report.

Posh lost the match 2-0 to slip out of the top six for the first time this season.