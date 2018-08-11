Peterborough United were perfect according to their manager

Manager Steve Evans hailed a perfect Peterborough United team performance as they thumped Rochdale 4-1 away from home today (August 11).

Two goals from midfielder Mark O’Hara and successful strikes from forwards Jason Cummings and Matt Godden secured a come-from-behind win as Posh moved into third place in the fledgling League One table with a maximum six points from two matches.

Dale had taken the lead with a controversial penalty after what Evans described as a ‘dive’.

“Our fans will single players out for their excellent performances today,” Evans said. “And that’s fair enough as we have some special talents at this club.

“Siriki Dembele was extra special and Alex Woodyard was brilliant in midfield, but I felt we were very good all over the park today. No-one was better than anyone else.

“The defence stood up well to everything Rochdale threw at them and we also looked sharp and dangerous on the counter attack. We could have scored seven or eight today. We looked quick and dangerous on the counter attack.

“We worked hard on our shape to combat the way Rochdale like to play at home and for 20 minutes or so we didn’t manage it. Rochdale are difficult to play against here, but once we equalised the confidence flooded through the team and we were by far the better side. We were unlucky with the penalty as it it was dive. I don’t blame the referee as he’s been conned by the player.

“But we went on to win the battles. We were untroubled by the aerial bombardment and when they tried to play through as well. We blocked shots and stopped crosses coming in. Our goalkeeper made an excellent save on the one occasion he had to.

“We played a little bit different today by asking our wingers to tuck in more, but it also needed our strikers to drop into midfield when required and they did the job perfectly.

“At 3-1 at half-time the points were ours as long as we were disciplined and we were. I didn’t want to go all gung-ho and try and win 6-1 so the fourth goal was a bonus. I’d have settled for a 1-0 win here so to score four was pleasing.

“I was still frustrated by some passages of play, but that will happen with a young side. It was a good day all round for us.”

Veteran goalkeeper Mark Tyler was on the substitutes’ bench for Posh to fulfil a new law requiring one player who has been developed by the club to be in the matchday squad.