Marcus Maddison celebrates the opening goal for Posh against Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United were excellent all-round, but Marcus Maddison was sensational again

Peterborough United delivered a superb all-round display to beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium today (August 31).

But two-goal Marcus Maddison, a Sunderland fan, again led the way as Posh ended up comfortable winners against a team who finished with nine men.

The goalkeeper is looking more calm and assured by the week. Came off his line well when required and handled the crosses well.

1. Christy Pym: 7

The fact Sunderland star Aiden McGeady struggled to make an impact tells you how solidly the Posh right-back played. Only the odd scary moment defensively.

2. Niall Mason: 7

Returned to the starting line-up in style. Plenty of dash going forward and solid defensively.

3. Dan Butler: 8

Now looks like the calm, commanding defender Posh pushed the boat out to sign.

4. Mark Beevers: 8

