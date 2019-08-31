Peterborough United were excellent all-round, but Marcus Maddison was sensational again
Peterborough United delivered a superb all-round display to beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium today (August 31).
But two-goal Marcus Maddison, a Sunderland fan, again led the way as Posh ended up comfortable winners against a team who finished with nine men.
1. Christy Pym: 7
The goalkeeper is looking more calm and assured by the week. Came off his line well when required and handled the crosses well.
2. Niall Mason: 7
The fact Sunderland star Aiden McGeady struggled to make an impact tells you how solidly the Posh right-back played. Only the odd scary moment defensively.
3. Dan Butler: 8
Returned to the starting line-up in style. Plenty of dash going forward and solid defensively.
4. Mark Beevers: 8
Now looks like the calm, commanding defender Posh pushed the boat out to sign.
