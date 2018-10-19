Peterborough United warned not to take Accrington Stanley lightly

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has warned his Peterborough United teammates to underestimate Accrington Stanley at their peril.

Tomorrow’s (October 20) visitors to the ABAX Stadium are the smallest club in League One, alongside Fleetwood, the team Posh host next Tuesday.

Billy Kee celebrates promotion with Accrington Stanley last season.

But both have enjoyed fabulous starts to the season, particularly Accrington who are currently occupying a play-off place.

The Lancastrians were widely tipped to go straight back down this season after winning the League Two title last term when Chapman was their regular goalkeeper.

The 28 year-old won the Golden Glove for League Two by keeping 18 clean sheets. And tomorrow he will face the man who won League Two’s Golden Boot, Billy Kee, a big mate of the big goalkeeper.

“We don’t have to worry about Billy running down the channels,” Chapman laughed. “He doesn’t bother with that, but he has an uncanny knack of knowing where a ball will drop in the penalty area and he will usually strike his shots cleanly.

“He’s a threat, but the whole team will take some beating.

“They’ve come up with lots of momentum. They are used to winning, they’ve barely changed the team in the last three or four seasons and they’ve delivered some great results this season.

“I’m delighted for them as the club and manager were great for me, but obviously I want to beat them.

“Our away fans have seen some great performances from us, but everyone knows home form is vital to getting promoted so we need to improve at the ABAX Stadium.”

Chapman goes into the game against his old club on the back of just a second clean sheet of the season at Scunthorpe last weekend.

“The lads in front of me have worked hard in recent weeks and they deserved their clean sheet,” Chapman added.

“We have let too many goals in, but that’s down to the whole team not just the back four.

“The manager has been drilling us hard lately and it paid off at Scunthorpe. We went back to basics as a team.

“I didn’t have a great deal to do, but I like that. If I’m not having to make saves it means the defence is playing well in front of me.”

Posh won their first two League One home games this season, but haven’t won in four games since.