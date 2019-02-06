Peterborough United wanted over £2,000 to stage two local cup finals which will now be played elsewhere

It has emerged Peterborough United wanted to charge local football competitions over £2,000 to stage two cup finals at the ABAX Stadium this season.

It’s been a tradition for many years for the PFA Senior Cup Final and PFA Under 13 Cup Final to be staged at London Road at the end of the season.

Action from the Presidents Shield Final at Nene Valley Community Centre in 2018.

Those competitions have been re-branded this season as the Peterborough Senior Cup and Peterborough Under 13 Cup and the finals will now be held at the Peterborough League headquarters, the Nene Park Community Centre, on Candy Street.

Minutes of the December meeting of the Peterborough League reveal Posh had asked for a fee of £1,900 plus VAT to stage the games. The Peterborough Telegraph is now trying to discover what the charge was in previous seasons.

Member clubs agreed that price was too high so have reluctantly agreed to switch venues.

Peterborough League chairman Keith Sharp said: “Sadly, this year we have had to move the Senior Cup Final from London Road as the owners have asked for a payment that is no longer viable. We have had many discussions with them, but their lack of movement means we have no choice.

“We have facilities at Candy Street to showcase these finals, which over the past year has played host to the Peterborough & District Football League Cup Finals. These have been a great success and give us the excitement and knowledge that we can support these finals.

“The centre is a new site that has now been going for three years under our management and it offers all the facilities of previous grounds that have staged the other finals, a bar, a meeting room, hospitality area, plus lots more.

“Last year in the Presidents Cup Final held at the centre, the equivalent competition to the Senior Cup, we had over 200 people attend even though it was a wet day, and everyone had an enjoyable time. We aim to achieve this and will endeavour to offer better.

“It is the start of a new era for us with the PFA passing on their local cup competitions to the Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation to manage the Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 18, Sunday Junior and Sunday Senior PFA Cups and the Peterborough & District Football League to manage the Peterborough Senior Cup, the Peterborough Challenge Cup, the Peterborough Junior Cup, the Peterborough Minor Cup. We are aware of the history and respect that they hold and wish to continue with their traditions, taking them into this new era with positivity. Over many years there have been many distinguished men dedicate their time to making this the treasured event that we all have come to respect.

“We now take on the mantle going forward, and our aim is to make sure that a knockout cup competition for our local teams is as good as we can possibly make it. We will strive to emulate our forefathers and, if possible, try to improve. This will be an exciting time, a time for challenge and opportunity.”

Peterborough United have yet to comment on the situation.