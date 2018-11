Peterborough United are ball number 14 in tonight’s second round FA Cup draw (November 12, from 7pm on BBC Two).

Posh coasted to a 3-1 first round win at Bromley on Saturday and manager Steve Evans wants a similar tie in round two.

“I want the lowest ranked team at home,” Evans stated. “The easier the better as far as I am concerned. We don’t want a tough game that could lead to a replay. Playing too many games often brings problems with injuries and suspensions.”