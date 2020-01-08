Peterborough United want loan players to stay on a permanent basis, youngster could be allowed to leave London Road and Posh end interest in centre-back

Have your say

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed the club will try to turn existing loan deals for Josh Knight and Reece Brown into permanent moves.

Knight is on loan from Leicester City and Brown is on loan from Huddersfield Town. Both deals last until the end of the current campaign.

Knight has been missing because of injury since early November, but is due back at the end of this month.

Brown only made his Posh debut in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Burnley.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson has revealed teenager Kyle Barker, who impressed as a second-half substitute at Burnley, could be sent out on loan following the arrival of midfielders Brown and Jack Taylor, but Harrison Burrows will be staying put.

Posh have ended their interest in Eastleigh’s 21 year-old former Fulham centre-back Robert Atkinson.