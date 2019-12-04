Peterborough United versus Ipswich Town LIVE! Posh make nine changes for EFL Trophy clash

Have your say

Peterborough United are aiming to book a place in the last 16 of the Leasing.com Trophy when they host fellow Sky Bet League One side Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

Darren Ferguson says he is keen to progress in the competition, but he has made nine changes to the team that beat Dover Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday.

You can follow all the action and key moments here...

GOAL IPSWICH!

24 mins: Idris El Mizouni breaks the deadlock, pouncing on the rebound after Aaron Chapman had parried out James Norwood's drive from 20 yards.

Chance came about through a defensive calamity for Posh, Mason's square ball to Barker in the centre cirtcle being cut out, and Ipswich took full advantage

POSH GO CLOSE...

20 MINS...

A flurry of chances as Ipswich keeper Adam Przybek is forced to make good saves from a Butler 25-yarder, and a sharp shot from Ward after he cut in from the left. Still 0-0

10 mins: Still 0-0... neither keeper yet to make a save

OPEN START

Bright start to the game, with both sides looking lively in attack. Dembele felt he was brought down for a penalty in the first minute, but referee Graham Salisbury disagreed

POSH CHANGE SHAPE...

After making nine changes, it's an unfamiliar line-up nd formation for Posh...

It's a back three of Butler, Bennett and Mason...

Ward and Kanu wing-backs

Woodyard, Tasdemir and Barker the middle three

Jones and Dembele up front

SPARSE CROWD...

It's fair to say this Leasing.com Trophy encounter has failed to capture the public's imagination... a few in as we approach kick-off, but not many

TEAM NEWS

Nine changes for Posh, 11 for Ipswich...

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has made nine changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday night's Leasing.com Trophy last-32 clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (ko 7.30pm).

Dan Butler and Joe Ward are the only players to keep their place from Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup second round win over Dover Athletic.

Siriki Dembele returns from injury and starts, while teenager Ricky-Jade Jones also comes into the starting XI.

The big striking guns of Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa have both been named on the bench.

For their part, Ipswich have made 11 changes to the team that drew with Coventry City last weekend.

Teams

Peterborough United: Chapman, Butler, Woodyard, Dembele, Bennett, Tasdemir, Ward, Mason, Kanu, Barker, Jones. Substitutes: O'Malley, Kent, Eisa, Reed, Toney, Cartwright, Burrows.

Ipswich Town: Przybek, Cotter, Henderson, Skuse, Kenlock, McGavin, Huws, Mizouni, Dobra, Roberts, Norwood. Substitutes: Alley, Smith, Hughes, Gibbs, Simpson, Georgiou, Folami