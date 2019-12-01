Peterborough United versus Dover Athletic LIVE: Posh take early lead thanks to Ivan Toney stunner

Have your say

Peterborough United are in FA Cup second round action this afternoon, when they host Dover Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium (ko 2pm).

Darren Ferguson's men will be hoping to book their place in the third round, as they take on their visitors from the National League.

Follow the action is it happens here...

GOAL! Posh lead 1-0

7 mins: Stunning strike from Ivan Toney - ball dropped to him 25 yards out and he unleashed a dipping volley over Lee Worgan and into the net.

KICK-OFF...

We are underway at the Weston Homes Stadium... Posh kicking towards the empty Motorpoint Stand in the first half.

The Dover support is housed in the main stand

WARM-UPS DONE...

Both sets of players have completed their pre-match warm-ups and headed back to the changing rooms.

Dover are backed by a very healthy following on what is a lovely afternoon in Peterborough. Cold, but sunny...

Kick-off is a little under 15 minutes away

TEAM NEWS

Striker ivan Toney has been named in the Peterborough United starting line-up for their FA Cup second round clash with Dover Athletic on Sunday (2pm).

Toney, who returns from a one-match suspension, is one of two changes to the team that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in Sky Bet League One last weekend.

Teenagers Harrison Burrows and Ricky Jade-Jones are the men to drop out, with Toney coming into the team as well as Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Jones has been named on the bench, but Burrows drops out of the squad completely.

Teams: Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Maddison, Reed, Thompson, Eisa, Toney, Blake-Tracy, Ward. Substitutes. Chapman, Woodyard, Bennett, Tasdemir, Mason, Kanu, Jones.

Dover: Worgan, Taylor, Doe, De-Havilland, Reason, Woods, Munns, Modeste, Cumberpatch, Rooney, Rigg. Substitutes: Merson, Lokko, L'Ghoul, Bedford, Jeffrey, Hinchiri, Ratti