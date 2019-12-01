Peterborough United versus Dover Athletic LIVE: Posh into third round of FA Cup with 3-0 win over Dover

Peterborough United are in FA Cup second round action this afternoon, when they host Dover Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium (ko 2pm).

Darren Ferguson's men will be hoping to book their place in the third round, as they take on their visitors from the National League.

Ivan Toney celebrates opening the scoring for Posh

Follow the action is it happens here...

IT'S ALL OVER...

Posh win 3-0 thanks to goals from Ivan Toney, Frenkie Kent and Mo Eisa

SIX minutes of added time here...

GOAL!! 3-0 POSH

Game over at the Weston Homes Stadium...

84 mins: Serhat Tasdemir broke the offside trap to go through clean on goal. He had the option of passing to Eisa or Toney inside him, he picked out Eisa, who picked out the back of the net to make it 3-0

GOAL! 2-0 POSH

Moments after Dover hit the post, Posh double the lead - Frankie Kent prodding home from close range at the near post from Maddison's corner. That should be that.

DOVER GO CLOSE!

77 mins: Posh living dangerously here... Jack Munns hits the outside of the post with a stinging 20-yard drive after great work down the left by Nassim L'Ghoul

DOVER CHANCE!

61 mins: Dover enjoying more of the ball in the attacking third in the second half, and Pym has to be alert to keep out Will De-Havilland's header from a right-wing cross

POSH GO CLOSE AGAIN... but it's still only 1-0

58 mins: Great save from Dover keeper Worgan. Ivan Toney broke down the left, squared to Eisa who hit a good low shot from 15 yards, but Worgan was equal to it, getting down low to his right to turn it behind for a corner



ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED...

47 mins: Mo Eisa sent clear down the left wing. He looked offside but there was no flag. In on goal, Eisa should have squared to strike partner Toney who was unmarked in the middle of the six yard box, but he didn't. He went for the shot from a tight angle and his effort was well saved by Worgan

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY...

No changes from either manager

HT 1-0...

Will Posh be made to rue those missed chances?

ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING!

Posh should be out sight here...

44 mins: Marcus Maddison is fed in by Toney, ball on his left foot but he skies the chance from 12 yards out - Posh should be out of sight

BAD MISS!

39 mins: Posh should be 2-0 ahead... but what a miss from Mo Eisa. Ball in from the left by Dan Butler and it looked a tap in, but Eisa sliced his shot wide from eight yards out

TONEY CLOSE AGAIN...

22 mins: Ivan Toney a whisker away from making it 2-0 to Posh, right foot volley just the wrong side of the right upright, cross from the right by Mo Eisa

23 mins: A sniff for Dover. Slack play at the back as Frankie Kent selles Christy Pym short with a pass-back, Ricky Modeste almost inches away from closing down Pym's clearance in the six yard box.



GOAL! Posh lead 1-0

7 mins: Stunning strike from Ivan Toney - ball dropped to him 25 yards out and he unleashed a dipping volley over Lee Worgan and into the net.

KICK-OFF...

We are underway at the Weston Homes Stadium... Posh kicking towards the empty Motorpoint Stand in the first half.

The Dover support is housed in the main stand

WARM-UPS DONE...

Both sets of players have completed their pre-match warm-ups and headed back to the changing rooms.

Dover are backed by a very healthy following on what is a lovely afternoon in Peterborough. Cold, but sunny...

Kick-off is a little under 15 minutes away

TEAM NEWS

Striker ivan Toney has been named in the Peterborough United starting line-up for their FA Cup second round clash with Dover Athletic on Sunday (2pm).

Toney, who returns from a one-match suspension, is one of two changes to the team that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in Sky Bet League One last weekend.

Teenagers Harrison Burrows and Ricky Jade-Jones are the men to drop out, with Toney coming into the team as well as Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Jones has been named on the bench, but Burrows drops out of the squad completely.

Teams: Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Maddison, Reed, Thompson, Eisa, Toney, Blake-Tracy, Ward. Substitutes. Chapman, Woodyard, Bennett, Tasdemir, Mason, Kanu, Jones.

Dover: Worgan, Taylor, Doe, De-Havilland, Reason, Woods, Munns, Modeste, Cumberpatch, Rooney, Rigg. Substitutes: Merson, Lokko, L'Ghoul, Bedford, Jeffrey, Hinchiri, Ratti