PETERBOROUGH UNITED V. WYCOMBE WANDERERS: Three changes for play-off pushing Posh

Peterborough United have made three changes for today’s home match against Wycombe Wanderers (Saturday, March 2, kick-off 3pm).

Manager Darren Ferguson has brought in Matt Godden for suspended top scorer Ivan Toney, while left-back Daniel Lafferty is fit again after missing the Shrewsbury match and returns in place of Tyler Denton.

Callum Cooke also replaces Kyle Dempsey in the centre of midfield with Ferguson expected to retain the diamond formation.

A first home win since January 12 for Posh could see them leapfrog Doncaster Rovers into the final play-off place, depending on Donny’s result against Charlton.

To do so they will have to beat a Wycombe side who sit 12th in League One after losing their last three matches, and with no win in five.

The visitors make two changes with Alex Samuel and Nick Freeman replacing Paris Cowan-Hall and Scott Kashket.

Matt Bloomfield was on the scoresheet for the Chairboys on their last visit to London Road 12 years ago. He makes his 500th professional career appearance today.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Daniel Lafferty, Alex Woodyard, Joe Ward, Callum Cooke, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Matt Godden.

Substitutes: Matty Stevens, Tyler Denton, George Cooper, Rhys Bennett, Kyle Dempsey, Louis Reed, Aaron Chapman.

Wycombe: Ryan Allsop, Jason McCarthy, Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Nick Freeman, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Alex Samuel.

Substitutes: Marcus Bean, Yves Ma-Kalambay, Scott Kashket, Michael Harriman, Paris Cowan-Hall, Nathan Tyson, Luke Bolton.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge