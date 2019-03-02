PETERBOROUGH UNITED V. WYCOMBE WANDERERS: Posh push to regain play-off spot

Peterborough United could be back in the League One play-offs later this afternoon, but only if they see off Wycombe Wanderers at the ABAX Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

The home form has been a let-down for Posh this season, and with matches running out it would be a good time to rectify that, starting against the Chairboys who sit 12th in League One having lost their last three matches.

Posh are seventh, two points behind sixth placed Doncaster Rovers who also have a game in hand. However, a first home win since January 12 will need to be done without top-scorer Ivan Toney who was sent off in last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Replacing him will be Matt Godden, who has scored 14 goals since moving from Stevenage in the summer, but none since December 15 and only one since November 10.

Boss Darren Ferguson has also indicated he may start with young striker Matty Stevens.

Joel Lamy will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph

