Peterborough United v Walsall: Posh face old boys without a key defender and they drop their goalkeeper

Peterborough United will be without key defender Ryan Tafazolli in today’s League One clash with Walsall at the ABAX Stadium (December 22, 3pm).

Tafazolli has a groin problem that should clear up before the Boxing Day trip to Barnsley. Jason Naismith, who has only played right-back for Posh, replaces Tafazolli.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has been axed after an indifferent display at Shrewsbury last weekend. He is replaced by Conor O’Malley.

Marcus Maddison will make his 200th appearance for the club, but there is no place in the matchday squad for on-loan midfielder Jamie Walker on the substitutes’ bench.

The Saddlers are managed by former Posh midfielder Dean Keates and coached by former defender Russell Martin.

Posh will probably need to win to keep tabs on the top two in League One and to stave off the chasing pack.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Jason Naismith, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Jason Cummings, Mark O’Hara, Darren Lyon, Tyler Denton, George Cooper, Matt Stevens.

Walsall: Liam Roberts, Luke Leahy, Jon Guthrie, Nicky Devlin, Kieran Morris, Liam Kinsella, Jack Fitzwater, Kane Wilson, Isiaih Osbourne, Josh Gordon, Andy Cook. Substitutes: Chris Dunn, Joe Edwards, George Dobson, Zeli Ismail, Morgan Ferrier, Connor Johnson, Connor Ronan.

Refererr: Paul Marsden.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.