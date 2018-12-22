Peterborough United v Walsall: Posh face old boys in important League One clash

Have your say

Two excellent Peterborough United servants return to London Road today as Walsall are in town for a League One match (December 22, 3pm).

The Saddlers are managed by former Posh midfielder Dean Keates and coached by former defender Russell Martin. Martin also plays for Walsall.

Posh will probably need to win to keep tabs on the top two in League One and to stave off the chasing pack.

