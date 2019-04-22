PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SUNDERLAND: Posh axe Tomlin and Toney for big game

Have your say

Peterborough United make two changes to their starting line-up for the vital League One match with Sunderland at the ABAX Stadium (April 22).

George Cooper and Matt Godden are recalled at the expense of Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney who drop to the substitutes’ bench.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is again absent, but Joe Ward and Ben White return to the bench where they are joined by Academy graduate Harrison Burrows.

Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin is not in the Sunderland squad.

The game has great significance for both sides as Sunderland are chasing automatic promotion and Posh are fighting for the last League One promotion place.

A bumper Posh crowd is expected with over 4,000 Sunderland fans expected.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett, Josh Knight, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, George Cooper, Marcus Maddison, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Ivan Toney, Joe Ward, Lee Tomlin, Callum Cooke, Ben White, Harrison Burrows.

Sunderland: Jon McLaughlin, Luke O’Nein. Alim Ozturk, Jimmy Dunne, Brian Oviedo, Max Power, Lee Cattermole, Lewis Morgan, George Honeyman, Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke.

Substitutes: Robin Ruiter, Grant Leadbitter, Lyndon Gooch, Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan, Denver Hume, Chris Maguire.

Referee: Anthony Coggins

