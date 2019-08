Have your say

Peterborough United lead nine-man Sunderland 3-0 midway through the second-half at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Marcus Maddison added a delicious 66th minute to his spectacular first-half free kick. Josh Knight made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

After falling 3-0 down Sunderland were reduced to nine men by red cards for Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke

PT Posh reporter Alan Swann is at the Weston Homes Stadium to give you team news, match action and post-match reaction and ratings.