PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SUNDERLAND: Huge game for both sides at the ABAX Stadium

Have your say

Mighty Sunderland are the visitors to the ABAX Stadium in a huge League One match today (April 22, 3pm).

The game has great significance for both sides as Sunderland are chasing automatic promotion and Posh are fighting for the last League One promotion place.

A bumper Posh crowd is expected with over 4,000 Sunderland fans set to travel.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.