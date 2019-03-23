PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SOUTHEND UNITED: A must-win game for Posh who make four team changes

Have your say

Peterborough United have made four changesd to thjeir startyiong line-up for the Leaghue One game against Southend Unted at the ABAX Stadium today (March 23, 3pm).

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, captain Alex Woodyard and attacker Lee Tomlin come in with Conor O’Malley, Tyler Denton, Callum Cooke and Matt Godden dropping out. Cooke is not in the matchday squad.

Posh are two points and two places outside the top six heading into a match against a team who have failed to win any of their last 10 League One matches.

Winger Siriki Dembele returns to the substitutes’ bench after a seven-game absence with an ankle injury.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Daniel Lafferty, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Matty Stevens, Kyle Dempsey, George Cooper, Tyler Denton.

Southend: Mark Oxley, Elvis Bwomonom Rob KIernan, Taylor Moore, Sam Hart. Sam Mantom, Dru Yearwood, Timothee Dieng, Micheal Kightly, Simon Cox, Charlie Kelman. Substitutes: Teddy Bishop, Michael Turner, John White, Luke Hyam, Harry Bunn, Isaac Hutchinson, Emile Acquah.

Referee: Alan Young

