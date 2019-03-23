PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SOUTHEND UNITED: A must-win game for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United can surely kiss goodbye to their League One play-off hopes if they fail to beat Southend United at the ABAX Stadium today (March 23, 3pm).

Posh are two points and two places outside the top six heading into a match against a team who have failed to win any of their last 10 League One matches.

Winger Siriki Dembele is expected to be beck in the Posh squad after missing the last seven games through injury.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.