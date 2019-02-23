PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SHREWSBURY TOWN: Posh want momentum and a place back in the top six

Peterborough United seek back-to-back League One wins for the first time since the end of October when Shrewsbury Town visit the ABAX Stadium today (February 23, 3pm).
A win could take Posh back into the play-off places depending on the result of Doncaster’s lunchtime game at Scunthorpe.
Ivan Toney will chase his 20th goal of the season for Posh against a team currently 22nd in League One.
Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.