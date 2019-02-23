PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SHREWSBURY TOWN: Posh make three changes as they seek back-to-back League One wins

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up as the seek back-to-back League One wins for the first time since the end of October against Shrewsbury Town at the ABAX Stadium today (February 23, 3pm).

In come Lee Tomlin, Ryan Tafazolli and Tyler Denton for George Cooper, Josh Knight and Daniel Lafferty. Lafferty and Knight are injured, while Cooper drops to the substitutes’ bench,

Ivan Toney will chase his 20th goal of the season for Posh against a team currently 22nd in League One.

Shrewsbury include former Posh midfielder Anthony Grant in their starting line-up.

Posh: Conor O’Malley: Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Joe Ward, Kyle Dempsey, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: George Cooper, Matt Godden, Matty Stevens, Rhys Bennett, Callum Cooke, Aaron Chapman, Louis Reed.

Shrewsbury: Steve Arnold, Ro-Shaun Williams, Omar Beckles, Luke Waterfall, Scott Golbourne, Anthony Grant, Ollie Norburn, Shaun Whalley, Josh Laurent, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Tyrese Campbell. Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Matt Sdaler, Greg Docherty, Fejiri Okenabirhie, James Bolton, Ryan Sears, Stefan Payne.

Referee: Kevin Johnson.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.