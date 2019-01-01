PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SCUNTHORPE UNITED: Posh unchanged as they aim to start 2019 in explosive fashion

Have your say

Peterborough United aim to start 2019 with a bang when hosting lowly Scunthorpe United at the ABAX Stadium today (January 1, 3pm).

Unsuprisingly Posh boss Steve Evans has name an unchanged side following Saturday’s impressive 4-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

Posh start the game in fifth place, but accept the need to improve their home form to stay in contention for promotion.

Posh striker Ivan Toney claimed a hat-trick at Accrington to make it 12 goals in his last 11 appearances. He faces a club he spent time on loan at last season today.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Joe Ward, Ivan Toney, Siriki Dembele.

Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, George Cooper, Mark O’Hara, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings, Matt Stevens, Darren Lyon.

Scunthorpe: Jak Alnwick, Kyle Wootton, Camron Borthwick-Jackson, James Perch, Charlie Goode, Rory McArdle, Cameron Burgess, Funso Ojo, Levi Sutton, Lee Novak, George Thomas.

Substitutes: Jonathan Flatt, Ike Ugbo, Andy dales, Clayton Lewis, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

