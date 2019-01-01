PETERBOROUGH UNITED v SCUNTHORPE UNITED: Posh aim to start 2019 in explosive fashion

Have your say

Peterborough United aim to start 2019 with a bang when hosting lowly Scunthorpe United at the ABAX Stadium today (January 1, 3pm).

Posh start the game in fifth place, but accept the need to improve their home form to stay in contention for promotion.

Posh boss Steve Evans is expected to name an unchanged side following Saturday’s impressive 4-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

Posh striker Ivan Toney claimed a hat-trick in that match to make it 12 goals in his last 11 appearances. He faces a club he spent time on loan at last season today.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.