PETERBOROUGH UNITED v ROCHDALE: Posh debut for Dempsey and Tomlin starts on his 30th birthday

Peterborough United hand a debut to on-loan Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey in today’s (January 12) League One clash with Rochdale at the ABAX Stadium.

Dempsey replaces Louis Reed in the only change from the side that won 3-1 against Chelsea Under 21s at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

That means a second home debut for on-loan Lee Tomlin on his 30th birthday and no place in the starting line-up for skipper Alex Woodyard and on-loan centre-back Ben White who are both on the substitutes’ bench alongside Reed. Jason Cummings, Mark O’Hara and Rhys Bennett are left out of the matchday 18.

Woodyard had started all previous 26 League One games for Posh this season. Defender Jason Naismith will skipper Posh today.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Daniel Lafferty, Jason Naismith, Ryan Tafazolli, Callum Cooke, Kyle Dempsey, Marcus Maddison, Lee Tomlin, Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Ben White, Louis Reed, George Cooper, Alex Woodyard, Matt Godden, Matt Stevens.

Rochdale: (to follow).

Referee: Darren Drysdale.

