PETERBOROUGH UNITED v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Wingers return for Fergie’s Posh homecoming

New Peterborough United manager Derren Ferguson has made two changes to his starting line-up for the League One home match with Plymouth (February 2, 3pm).

Wingers Siriki Dembele and Joe Ward come in for striker Matt Godden and on-loan midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

New signing Josh Knight is on the substitutes’ bench along with Marcus Maddison.

Posh won 5-1 at Plymouth under Steve Evans back in August,

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Ben White, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Joe Ward, Lee Tomlin, Ivan Toney, Siriki Dembele. Substitutes: Marcus Maddison, Matt Stevens, Aaron Chapman, George Cooper, Matt Godden, Kyle Dempsey, Josh Knight

Plymouth: Kyle Letheren, Ashley Smith-Brown, Ryan Edwards, Niall Canavan, Gary Sawyer, David Fox, Antoni Sarcevic, Ruben Lamieras, Graham Carey, Ryan Taylor, Freddie Ladapo. Substitutes: Matt Macey, Joe Riley, Yann Sango’o, LLoyd Jones, Scott Wootton, Oscar Threlkeld, Luke Jephcott.

Referee: Peter Wright.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.