PETERBOROUGH UNITED v OXFORD UNITED: Posh revert to their FA Cup starting line-up

Peterborough United take on Oxford United in a League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium today (December 8, 3pm).

Manager Steve Evans has reverted to the starting line-up that performed well for most of the FA Cup tie against Bradford City last weekend.

Posh are protecting a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions against a side that hasn’t won away from home in League One all season.

Striker Matty Stevens is on the substitutes’ bench for Posh. He counts as a homegrown player so goalkeeper Conor O’Malley is also on the bench instead of Mark Tyler.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Jason Cummings, George Cooper, Sebastien Bassong, Conor O’Malley, Mark O’Hara, Matty Stevens, Jason Naismith,

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Gavin Whyte, Rob Dickie, John Mousinho, Curtis Nelson, Jamie Hanson, Marcus Browne, Josh Ruffels, Cameron Brannagan, James Henry, James Mackie. Substitutes: Jon Mitchell, Cameron Norman, Luke Garbutt, Sam Smith, Ricky Holmes, Charlie Raglan, Sam Long.

Referee: Charles Breakspear.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.