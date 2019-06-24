Peterborough United v Nottingham Forest in Spain has been confirmed

Have your say

Peterborough United fans will be able to watch the team’s friendly against Championship side Nottingham Forest in Spain next month.

Posh will face Forest at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia on Saturday, July 6 (7pm local time).

Serhat Tasdemir working hard on the first day of Posh pre-season training. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tickets can only be bought at the Pinatar Arena on matchday with prices confirmed as €10 for adults, €5 for 5-16-year-olds and free of charge for Under 5s.

The Posh players were back at work today (June 24) undergoing fitness tests in the gym.

They travel to La Manga for a five-day training camp on July 4. The five transfer-listed players Aaron Chapman, Callum Cooke, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Mark O’Hara and Mathew Stevens will not be travelling.

Posh start their pre-season fixture schedule in this country at Stamford AFC on Wednesday, July 10.